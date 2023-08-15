What is Maruti Suzuki's pre-fixed buy-back price option?

Maruti has introduced this option for new vehicles with white number plate
A pre-determined vehicle buy-back price can be set for those subscribing to Maruti cars
This initiative would allow for greater flexibility for customers
This will be an addition to the current flagship subscription plan
It will be available in select cities based on the presence of subscription partners
Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program celebrated its 3rd anniversary last month
It continues to expand its footprint across cities
Maruti Suzuki offers a number of car models under its subscription-based model
Customers pay a tenure-based amount to drive a new vehicle