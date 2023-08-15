What is Maruti Suzuki's pre-fixed buy-back price option?

Published Aug 15, 2023

Maruti has introduced this option for new vehicles with white number plate

A pre-determined vehicle buy-back price can be set for those subscribing to Maruti cars

This initiative would allow for greater flexibility for customers

This will be an addition to the current flagship subscription plan

It will be available in select cities based on the presence of subscription partners 

Maruti Suzuki Subscribe program celebrated its 3rd anniversary last month

It continues to expand its footprint across cities

Maruti Suzuki offers a number of car models under its subscription-based model

Customers pay a tenure-based amount to drive a new vehicle
