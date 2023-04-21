What is inside MG Comet EV? Here is your first look

Published Apr 21, 2023

MG Motor will launch the Comet EV micro electric car in India in April

Bookings for this two-door micro EV will start from next week

Planning to buy the Comet EV? Here is your first look at what it offers inside

The cabin boasts of a two-spoke steering wheel and a large dual-screen setup at the front

MG Motor had earlier teased the Apple iPod-inspired steering wheel before the unveiling

The dual-screen setup serves as infotainment as well as the driver display

The Comet EV will offer dual-tone interior with four seats

The rear seats can be split to make room for more space for luggage

Expect the price of the MG Comet EV to be around 10 lakh when launched
