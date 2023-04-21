What is inside MG Comet EV? Here is your first look

MG Motor will launch the Comet EV micro electric car in India in April
Bookings for this two-door micro EV will start from next week
Planning to buy the Comet EV? Here is your first look at what it offers inside
The cabin boasts of a two-spoke steering wheel and a large dual-screen setup at the front
MG Motor had earlier teased the Apple iPod-inspired steering wheel before the unveiling
The dual-screen setup serves as infotainment as well as the driver display
The Comet EV will offer dual-tone interior with four seats
The rear seats can be split to make room for more space for luggage
Expect the price of the MG Comet EV to be around ₹10 lakh when launched