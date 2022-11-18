ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is new-age tech that helps drive or park modern-day cars with no or minimal driver input
ADAS technology makes use of cameras, radars, sensors to help automate certain functions to certain level
Some common ADAS functions on cars include Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane-Keep Assist, Auto Braking, Auto Parking & Forward Collision Warning
Some of these are Level 1 while others are Level 2 ADAS features. Level 5 ADAS allows for fully-autonomous driving
But while entirely self-driving cars still need safety & regulatory clearances in many parts, Level 1 & Level 2 are now quite common
In the Indian context, the jury on whether ADAS makes driving safer or riskier still, is still out
Critics claim unpredictable & diverse road conditions here are a big challenge for ADAS, may make the tech unsafe