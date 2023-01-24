What does Mahindra Thar offers over Maruti Suzuki JImny

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 24, 2023

Maruti Suzuki revealed the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023

It will compete directly against the Mahindra Thar

There are some things that the Mahindra Thar offers but the Maruti Suzuki Jimny does not

Thar has more road presence because of its sheer size

Thar's petrol engine produces more power and torque.

Thar is also offered with a diesel engine which the Jimny does not get

Both engines get an optional 6-speed automatic transmission whereas Jimny only gets an optional 4-speed unit

Mahindra offers Thar with a factory-fitted soft-top

Mahindra offers a more affordable RWD variant

The rear seats of the Thar are more accomodating
