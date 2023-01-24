Maruti Suzuki revealed the Jimny at the Auto Expo 2023
It will compete directly against the Mahindra Thar
There are some things that the Mahindra Thar offers but the Maruti Suzuki Jimny does not
Thar has more road presence because of its sheer size
Thar's petrol engine produces more power and torque.
Thar is also offered with a diesel engine which the Jimny does not get
Both engines get an optional 6-speed automatic transmission whereas Jimny only gets an optional 4-speed unit
Mahindra offers Thar with a factory-fitted soft-top
Mahindra offers a more affordable RWD variant
The rear seats of the Thar are more accomodating