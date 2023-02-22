What are the new standard safety features on 2023 Nissan Magnite?

Published Feb 22, 2023

Nissan India has silently updated the Magnite to get more safety features as standard across the variant lineup

The 2023 model comes with a host of existing and new safety features that are now standard

The car now comes with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), traction control and vehicle dynamic control

It also gets Hill Start Assist system across all five variants

The ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts are now standard on the turbo variants

The SUV continues to get dual front airbags as standard across the range

 However, no variant offers the option of six airbags on the model yet

It’s likely that Magnite has been updated in line with the RDE norms ahead of the April 1 deadline

The new features aim to offer more safety and value to customers
The subcompact SUV though has seen a price hike as well by up to 20,000
