What are the new standard safety features on 2023 Nissan Magnite?

Nissan India has silently updated the Magnite to get more safety features as standard across the variant lineup
The 2023 model comes with a host of existing and new safety features that are now standard
The car now comes with a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), traction control and vehicle dynamic control
It also gets Hill Start Assist system across all five variants
The ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts are now standard on the turbo variants
The SUV continues to get dual front airbags as standard across the range
However, no variant offers the option of six airbags on the model yet
It’s likely that Magnite has been updated in line with the RDE norms ahead of the April 1 deadline
The new features aim to offer more safety and value to customers