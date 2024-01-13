What all is new with 2024 Kia Sonet?

Kia recently launched the 2024 Sonet in the Indian market.
The price now starts at ₹7.99 lakh ex-showroom and goes up to ₹15.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom
For 2024, the exterior has been updated.
There is a new set of LED headlamps and a more aggressive looking bumper.
On the sides, there is a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, there is a new bumper and a new set of tail lamps with a lightbar.
The interior gets a revised central console and a new TFT digital instrument cluster.
The climate control system has been revamped and the upholstery has also been revised.
The biggest addition to the 2024 Sonet is of the Advanced Driver Aids System
Kia is already accepting bookings for the 2024 Sonet.