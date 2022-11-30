Weird! These car violations invite major fine in the UK

UK has some very strict road regulations but some of the rules are quite odd
Driving with snow on roof can invite a fine. This is because if the slow slides on windscreen, it impedes vision
Warning fellow motorists of a speed gun or radar ahead can invite a penalty
Passing out intoxicated in a vehicle is also a strict no even though it may be much better than drunk driving
Driving with an under-inflated tyre is frowned upon & can get a cops' glare
Road rage is an absolute no and an accused can even face jail time if found guilty of it
During a heatwave earlier in 2022, motorists were liable to be fined for going easy on cooling to save fuel. This was to ensure driver doesn't pass out due to the cabin heat
Having a dirty numberplate on a vehicle can be penalized