Weird! These car violations invite major fine in the UK

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 30, 2022

UK has some very strict road regulations but some of the rules are quite odd

Driving with snow on roof can invite a fine. This is because if the slow slides on windscreen, it impedes vision

Warning fellow motorists of a speed gun or radar ahead can invite a penalty

Passing out intoxicated in a vehicle is also a strict no even though it may be much better than drunk driving

Driving with an under-inflated tyre is frowned upon & can get a cops' glare

Road rage is an absolute no and an accused can even face jail time if found guilty of it

During a heatwave earlier in 2022, motorists were liable to be fined for going easy on cooling to save fuel. This was to ensure driver doesn't pass out due to the cabin heat

Having a dirty numberplate on a vehicle can be penalized
What do you make of these road regulations, makes sense or not at all?
