Watch out as Lamborghini races on the icy grounds of Alps

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 10, 2023

Lamborghini brings back its eighth edition of Esperienza Neve

Amidst the giant, snow-clad Alps, various models from Lamborghini explore the icy terrain

The models in this edition are 2023 Huracan EVO, Huracan STO, Huracan Tecnica and Urus Performante

Guest drivers get a chance to explore the performance of these cars in temperature as low as -18 degree Celsius

This event helps participants to practice driving on low-grip surfaces and become familiar with the different models

Every participant gets the chance to maximise their potential and enjoy these performance-oriented super cars 

The premium automaker carries out this ice driving activity on the snowy circuit accompanied by Lamborghini Accademia drivers

Clients get to experience the new Lamborghini Urus Performante

The Urus Performante comes with an all-wheel drive set up
Know more about Lamborghini Invencible 
Click Here