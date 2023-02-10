Watch out as Lamborghini races on the icy grounds of Alps

Lamborghini brings back its eighth edition of Esperienza Neve
Amidst the giant, snow-clad Alps, various models from Lamborghini explore the icy terrain
The models in this edition are 2023 Huracan EVO, Huracan STO, Huracan Tecnica and Urus Performante
Guest drivers get a chance to explore the performance of these cars in temperature as low as -18 degree Celsius
This event helps participants to practice driving on low-grip surfaces and become familiar with the different models
Every participant gets the chance to maximise their potential and enjoy these performance-oriented super cars
The premium automaker carries out this ice driving activity on the snowy circuit accompanied by Lamborghini Accademia drivers
Clients get to experience the new Lamborghini Urus Performante
The Urus Performante comes with an all-wheel drive set up