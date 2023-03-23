Tesla's Autopilot technology has been accused of being half-baked

Published Mar 23, 2023

Tesla released the Autopilot and FSD hurriedly without testing these softwares properly

This half-baked software caused an uptick of crashes involving Tesla EVs

Despite Tesla being overpromising and underdelivering all the time why this hurry?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's erratic leadership was behind this release of half-baked tech

Musk reportedly forced Tesla engineers to develop the tech at neck-breaking pace and release it without proper validation

Musk has been accused of snubbing engineers who warned removal of radars would cause trouble for the Tesla cars

Current range of Tesla EVs come with cameras only, no radars

This move too caused an uptick in Tesla electric cars' involvement in crashes

Interestingly, after two years Tesla is shifting back t sensors again with new radars being installed in its EVs
