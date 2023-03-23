Tesla released the Autopilot and FSD hurriedly without testing these softwares properly
This half-baked software caused an uptick of crashes involving Tesla EVs
Despite Tesla being overpromising and underdelivering all the time why this hurry?
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's erratic leadership was behind this release of half-baked tech
Musk reportedly forced Tesla engineers to develop the tech at neck-breaking pace and release it without proper validation
Musk has been accused of snubbing engineers who warned removal of radars would cause trouble for the Tesla cars
Current range of Tesla EVs come with cameras only, no radars
This move too caused an uptick in Tesla electric cars' involvement in crashes
Interestingly, after two years Tesla is shifting back t sensors again with new radars being installed in its EVs