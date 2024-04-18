Want to go on world tour? Royal Enfield has this new initiative for you

`Royal Enfield has launched a Global Rentals and Tours
It is for travellers who want to explore the world.
Explorers can rent a motorcycle of their choice or book a tour globally through a network of experts and trusted partners of Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield Rentals and Tours is available across 60+ destinations.
There are more than 25 countries in which this service will be offered.
For instance, India, France, Italy, Scotland, Spain, Turkey, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Morocco, Namibia, South Africa, Nepal, Bhutan and more
To rent a Royal Enfield motorcycle or to book a motorcycle tour, customers just need to visit brand's website.
Customers need to browse through the options based on planned destination and time frame, and then confirm booking interest.
A call-back from the tour operator will be organised, to confirm and finalise details of the tour and the itinerary.