Want to buy the Ola Roadster X? Battery pack options detailed

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 11, 2025

The Ola Roadster X commuter electric bike was launched with three battery pack variants

It has a 7 kW motor that can be driven by 2.5 kWh, 3.5 kWh and 4.5 kWh battery options

At 74,999, the 2.5 kWh variant gives a single-charge range of 140 km

The 3.5 kWh option comes at Rs 84,999 and gives 196 km on a full charge

 Check product page

The 4.5 kWh variant claims 252 km of single-charge range at Rs 94,999

The Roadster X features a 4.3-inch LCD console that can be controlled by the switchgear

The bike gets a single-piece seat and sports a glossy red stripe on the tank extensions

It rides on an 18-inch front and a 17-inch rear alloy wheel with tubeless tyres

The bike has telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the back
