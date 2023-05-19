Want to buy a premium mid-size sedan in India? Here are your five choices

SUVs may have downed demand for sedans but there are still plenty of options in the sedan space for anyone interested. Here are five:
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Pricing starts at 9.30 lakh and goes to ₹12.29 lakh
Honda City: Available in petrol and strong hybrid variants, pricing is between ₹11.49 lakh and ₹20.39 lakh
Honda City also packs in ADAS technology courtesy a top-mounted camera
Hyundai Verna: The latest in segment to be updated, pricing is between ₹10.90 lakh and ₹17.38 lakh
Verna now gets ADAS technology
Skoda Slavia: Rated five-star for safety, this sedan is priced between ₹11.39 lakh and ₹18.68 lakh
Volkswagen Virtus: This sedan too is rated five stars for safety and is priced between ₹11.48 lakh and ₹17.50 lakh