Want to buy a premium mid-size sedan in India? Here are your five choices

Published May 19, 2023

SUVs may have downed demand for sedans but there are still plenty of options in the sedan space for anyone interested. Here are five:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz: Pricing starts at 9.30 lakh and goes to 12.29 lakh

Honda City: Available in petrol and strong hybrid variants, pricing is between 11.49 lakh and 20.39 lakh

Honda City also packs in ADAS technology courtesy a top-mounted camera

Hyundai Verna: The latest in segment to be updated, pricing is between 10.90 lakh and 17.38 lakh

Verna now gets ADAS technology

Skoda Slavia: Rated five-star for safety, this sedan is priced between 11.39 lakh and 18.68 lakh

Volkswagen Virtus: This sedan too is rated five stars for safety and is priced between 11.48 lakh and 17.50 lakh
