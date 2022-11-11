Lamborghini has received pre-bookings up to 2024, which means...
All Lamborghini cars are technically sold out till 2024
The luxury carmaker registered a huge spike in demand...
Despite the ongoing chip crisis and the Russian-Ukraine war
Owners will have to wait longer to drive home their favourite supercar
The brand is pushing through supply chain hurdles and semiconductor shortage
Lamborghini declared best half-year sales in its history this year
It aims to launch hybrid version of each of its models by 2024