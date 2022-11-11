Want to buy a Lamborghini? Your wait could get as long as 18 months

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 11, 2022

Lamborghini has received pre-bookings up to 2024, which means...

All Lamborghini cars are technically sold out till 2024

The luxury carmaker registered a huge spike in demand...

Despite the ongoing chip crisis and the Russian-Ukraine war

Owners will have to wait longer to drive home their favourite supercar

The brand is pushing through supply chain hurdles and semiconductor shortage

Lamborghini declared best half-year sales in its history this year

It aims to launch hybrid version of each of its models by 2024

The luxury automaker will also drive in its first EV after 2025

What's the next from Lamborghini in India?
