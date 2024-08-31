Want to buy a Kia Seltos? Check out the offers on it

Kia India is celebrating 5 years of the Seltos in the Indian market.
For its fifth anniversary, Kia has announced benefits for the potential customers.
Kia is offering 5 years of warranty on the Seltos.
Moreover, there are exchange benefits of up to ₹60,000.
For more information, you would have to get in touch with an authorized dealership.
The price of the Seltos starts at ₹10.90 lakh and goes up to ₹20.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.
The Seltos is sold in three trims - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line. There are ten variants on offer - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line.
There are two petrol engines and a diesel engine on offer.