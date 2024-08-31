Want to buy a Kia Seltos? Check out the offers on it

Published Aug 31, 2024

Kia India is celebrating 5 years of the Seltos in the Indian market.

For its fifth anniversary, Kia has announced benefits for the potential customers.

Kia is offering 5 years of warranty on the Seltos.

Moreover, there are exchange benefits of up to 60,000. 

For more information, you would have to get in touch with an authorized dealership.

The price of the Seltos starts at 10.90 lakh and goes up to 20.37 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

The Seltos is sold in three trims - Tech Line, GT Line and X Line. There are ten variants on offer - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S), and X-Line.

There are two petrol engines and a diesel engine on offer.
