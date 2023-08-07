Want a more affordable Ola S1? The S1 Air is here for you

Ola Electric has launched the S1 Air in the Indian market.
At ₹1.10 lakh ex-showroom, the S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter in manufacturer's lineup
To reduce cost, the belt-driven motor has been replaced by a hun motor.
The overall design more or less stays the same. However, the electric scooter now gets a flat floor.
The rear grab rail is now a metal unit that is much more rigid than the one found on S1 Pro
Ola Electric has also introduced a new Neon Green colour scheme for the S1 Air.
Behind the front apron, there is a cubby space and a hook for storing or hanging stuff
It also comes with a touchscreen instrument cluster. However, it runs on a lower resolution.
Suspension duties are being performed by telescopic forks in the front and a twin shock absorbers at the rear.