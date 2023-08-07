Want a more affordable Ola S1? The S1 Air is here for you

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 07, 2023

Ola Electric has launched the S1 Air in the Indian market.

At 1.10 lakh ex-showroom, the S1 Air is the most affordable electric scooter in manufacturer's lineup

To reduce cost, the belt-driven motor has been replaced by a hun motor.

The overall design more or less stays the same. However, the electric scooter now gets a flat floor.

The rear grab rail is now a metal unit that is much more rigid than the one found on S1 Pro

Ola Electric has also introduced a new Neon Green colour scheme for the S1 Air.

Behind the front apron, there is a cubby space and a hook for storing or hanging stuff

It also comes with a touchscreen instrument cluster. However, it runs on a lower resolution.

Suspension duties are being performed by telescopic forks in the front and a twin shock absorbers at the rear.
To check out about the Ola S1X which will sit below the S1 Air
Click Here