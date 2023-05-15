Walking on Indian roads riskier than anywhere else in the world: Study

A Bosch study highlights there were 29,200 pedestrian fatalities in India in 2021
The study further points to around 90 pedestrian deaths daily in India
Rural roads account for 56% of pedestrian accidents in India
Daytime accidents a bigger threat to Indian pedestrians than night-time
Better infrastructure and awareness on part of pedestrians also needed, says the study
Basic road courtesy missing in most parts of India. This needs to be addressed urgently
The report is based on the in-depth accident database of over 6300 cases of the Road Accident Sampling System for India (RASSI)