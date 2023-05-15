Walking on Indian roads riskier than anywhere else in the world: Study

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published May 15, 2023

A Bosch study highlights there were 29,200 pedestrian fatalities in India in 2021

The study further points to around 90 pedestrian deaths daily in India

 Rural roads account for 56% of pedestrian accidents in India

Daytime accidents a bigger threat to Indian pedestrians than night-time

Better infrastructure and awareness on part of pedestrians also needed, says the study

Basic road courtesy missing in most parts of India. This needs to be addressed urgently

The report is based on the in-depth accident database of over 6300 cases of the Road Accident Sampling System for India (RASSI)
