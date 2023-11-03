Waiting for the new Royal Enfield Himalayan? Check out the colour options

The new generation Royal Enfield Himalayan has been revealed the adventure tourer is all-new from the ground up
The new Himalayan is based on a newly-developed platform with a larger capacity engine and a host of new tech
The adventure tourer is the first Royal Enfield motorcycle to get liquid cooling and a TFT screen with smartphone connectivity
Royal Enfield will launch the new-gen Himalayan in a few days from now and the bike will arrive in five colour options. Take a look
Hanle Black
Kamet White
Slate Himalayan Salt
Slate Poppy Blue
Kaza Brown