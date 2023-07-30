Waiting for Honda Elevate SUV? Here's some news about its waiting period

Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV is scheduled for a launch during the festive season
The OEM has already started accepting bookings for the upcoming SUV
As per sources, waiting period for the model has already reached up to four months
Elevate will be the first compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India
Elevate SUV will be offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX
The SUV will be offered in seven single-tone colour options
There will be three dual-tone options available on the CVT variants
Under the hood, a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine will do its duty
This engine churns out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque