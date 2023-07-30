Waiting for Honda Elevate SUV? Here's some news about its waiting period

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 30, 2023

Upcoming Honda Elevate SUV is scheduled for a launch during the festive season

The OEM  has already started accepting bookings for the upcoming SUV

As per sources, waiting period for the model has already reached up to four months

Elevate will be the first compact SUV from the Japanese carmaker in India

Elevate SUV will be offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX

The SUV will be offered in seven single-tone colour options

There will be three dual-tone options available on the CVT variants

Under the hood,  a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine will do its duty

This engine churns out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque
