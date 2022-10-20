Waiting for a new car or waiting for Godot?

Hindustan Times
Published Oct 20, 2022
Published Oct 20, 2022

Mahindra cars lead the top 5 cars in India with longest waiting period

Some of these cars may take nearly two years to get delivered

Mahindra’s latest Scorpio-N SUV has the longest waiting time of up to 21 months

The XUV700 can be brought home 3 months quicker than a Scorpio-N, if lucky

Kia Carens is also one of the most sought after cars with waiting period up to 17 months

Kia’s Sonet is fourth with waiting period stretching up to 11 months

Honda City Hybrid is also in high demand. The wait could go up to 10 months
