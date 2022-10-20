Mahindra cars lead the top 5 cars in India with longest waiting period
Some of these cars may take nearly two years to get delivered
Mahindra’s latest Scorpio-N SUV has the longest waiting time of up to 21 months
The XUV700 can be brought home 3 months quicker than a Scorpio-N, if lucky
Kia Carens is also one of the most sought after cars with waiting period up to 17 months
Kia’s Sonet is fourth with waiting period stretching up to 11 months
Honda City Hybrid is also in high demand. The wait could go up to 10 months