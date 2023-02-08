Ola seems to be ready to bring its first electric car in 2024

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 08, 2023

Ola CFO Arun Kumar has said that the EV company is ready to bring its first electric car in the second half of 2024

Ola has already grabbed a fair share of the Indian electric two-wheeler market

Now with the upcoming electric car, Ola Electric is eyeing to penetrate new segments

Ola says the car will use technology developed based on the learnings from the brand's electric scooter

Ola has teased the design of the car several times online

Ola claims that it wants to compete with rivals like Tesla with its electric car

The upcoming Ola electric car could come in guise of hatchback in a bid to stay competitively priced

Expect the car to come offering more than 200 km range

Just like the electric scooter, Ola's electric car too would come with a host of connectivity features
Read more about Ola electric car
Click Here