Ola CFO Arun Kumar has said that the EV company is ready to bring its first electric car in the second half of 2024
Ola has already grabbed a fair share of the Indian electric two-wheeler market
Now with the upcoming electric car, Ola Electric is eyeing to penetrate new segments
Ola says the car will use technology developed based on the learnings from the brand's electric scooter
Ola has teased the design of the car several times online
Ola claims that it wants to compete with rivals like Tesla with its electric car
The upcoming Ola electric car could come in guise of hatchback in a bid to stay competitively priced
Expect the car to come offering more than 200 km range
Just like the electric scooter, Ola's electric car too would come with a host of connectivity features