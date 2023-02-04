Volvo to launch at least 6 EVs by 2026. Will these come to India?

Volvo is aggressively pursuing its EV goals
The automaker aims to launch at least six electric vehicles by 2026
The company is already in the process of developing these upcoming EVs
This lineup will constitute SUVs, sedans and wagons
Volvo EX90 is the most recent product from the brand
The EV comes with a 111 kWh battery pack
It promises a range up to 482 km
The top variant of this model offers a dual-motor setup that churns power of 496 hp and peak torque of 910 Nm
Volvo wants to become an all-electric auto company by the end of this decade