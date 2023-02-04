Volvo to launch at least 6 EVs by 2026. Will these come to India?

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Feb 04, 2023

Volvo is aggressively pursuing its EV goals

The automaker aims to launch at least six electric vehicles by 2026

The company is already in the process of developing these upcoming EVs

This lineup will constitute SUVs, sedans and wagons

Volvo EX90 is the most recent product from the brand

The EV comes with a 111 kWh battery pack 

It promises a range up to 482 km

The top variant of this model offers a dual-motor setup that churns power of 496 hp and peak torque of 910 Nm

Volvo wants to become an all-electric auto company by the end of this decade
