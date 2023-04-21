Its dual tone paint theme makes it looks like a Volvo car with Maybach treatment
This EV comes as a dual-row four-seater version of the EX90
This EV will be initially available in China only and later will be launched to other markets
The car looks visually similar to the Volvo EX90, but thee are subtle changes
It gets a dual-tone paint theme and forged alloy wheels
Besides these, visually the EV looks same as its standard variant
The major change has been introduced inside the cabin
Removal of third row and introduction of two individual seats have made more space inside the cabin
The car gets a spacious and more luxurious feel inside the cabin