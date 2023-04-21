Volvo EX90 Excellence takes the EX90's appeal one notch up

Its dual tone paint theme makes it looks like a Volvo car with Maybach treatment

This EV comes as a dual-row four-seater version of the EX90

This EV will be initially available in China only and later will be launched to other markets

The car looks visually similar to the Volvo EX90, but thee are subtle changes

It gets a dual-tone paint theme and forged alloy wheels

Besides these, visually the EV looks same as its standard variant

The major change has been introduced inside the cabin

Removal of third row and introduction of two individual seats have made more space inside the cabin

The car gets a spacious and more luxurious feel inside the cabin
