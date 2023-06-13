C40 Recharge will be Volvo's second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge
The coupe SUV could come priced slightly higher than XC40 Recharge
The Volvo XC40 Recharge EV is available in India at a starting price of ₹56.90 lakh
Expect the Volvo C40 Recharge to be available at a starting price of ₹60 lakh
The coupe SUV comes with similar design design as the XC40 including signature Volvo styling elements, except the coupe roofline
Globally, the EV is available in two different powertrain options: RWD and AWD
The RWD gets a 69 kWh battery, while the AWD model gets a 82 kWh pack
This EV comes packed with a host of features onboard and a wide range of safety features
The C40 Recharge will compete with rivals like Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz EQB