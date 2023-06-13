Volvo India to unveil C40 Recharge EV in India tomorrow

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 13, 2023

C40 Recharge will be Volvo's second EV in India after the XC40 Recharge

The coupe SUV could come priced slightly higher than XC40 Recharge

The Volvo XC40 Recharge EV is available in India at a starting price of 56.90 lakh

Expect the Volvo C40 Recharge to be available at a starting price of 60 lakh

 Check product page

The coupe SUV comes with similar design design as the XC40 including signature Volvo styling elements, except the coupe roofline

Globally, the EV is available in two different powertrain options: RWD and AWD

The RWD gets a 69 kWh battery, while the AWD model gets a 82 kWh pack

This EV comes packed with a host of features onboard and a wide range of safety features

The C40 Recharge will compete with rivals like Kia EV6 and Mercedes-Benz EQB
Know more about Volvo C40 Recharge
Click Here