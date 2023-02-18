Volkswagen's upcoming premium SUV is in Arctic Circle for testing

Volkswagen Touareg is undergoing its final testing in Sweden's Lapland

This new model gets a newly developed chassis

It is an all-wheel drive model

The automaker installs a roof load sensor which is networked with the chassis electronics

The Touareg comes with a cockpit which sports a 15-inch touchscreen

Volkswagen also upgrades its App Connect feature which now get connected wirelessly to the smartphone

This is the first model in Europe that gets an illuminated logo on the rear

The car comes with new Iq.Light HD matrix headlights which make night driving more comfortable

The car is going to make its debut this year
