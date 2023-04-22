Volkswagen Taigun SUV in a magnetic Matte Edition!

Taigun SUV is the best-selling model from Volkswagen in India
Volkswagen has now unveiled a special Matte Edition on the SUV
The Taigun Matte Edition is based on the GT Plus variant of the SUV
The Carbon Steel Grey in Matte finish gives the Taigun a special visual appeal
It continues to get a functional roof rail, full LED head lights, infinity LED tail lamps and more
The SUV stands on 17-inch 'Manila' alloys in dual finish
The cabin sports leatherette seat upholstery and the same feature list as the regular Taigun in GT Plus
This particular model is powered by the 1.5 TSI engine with 149 hp on offer