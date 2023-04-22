Volkswagen Taigun SUV in a magnetic Matte Edition!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 22, 2023

Taigun SUV is the best-selling model from Volkswagen in India

Volkswagen has now unveiled a special Matte Edition on the SUV

The Taigun Matte Edition is based on the GT Plus variant of the SUV

The Carbon Steel Grey in Matte finish gives the Taigun a special visual appeal

It continues to get a functional roof rail, full LED head lights, infinity LED tail lamps and more

The SUV stands on 17-inch 'Manila' alloys in dual finish

The cabin sports leatherette seat upholstery and the same feature list as the regular Taigun in GT Plus 

This particular model is powered by the 1.5 TSI engine with 149 hp on offer
For more such great-looking cars....
Click Here