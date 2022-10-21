Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday

Volkswagen India launched the Taigun Anniversary Edition to celebrate one year of the car in the domestic market
This special anniversary edition is based on Dynamic Line and Topline Trims
The anniversary edition Taigun features high lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black ORVM caps and window visors among others
The petrol engine of this special edition Volkswagen Taigun churns 113 hp and 178 Nm of torque
The Volkswagen Taigun is available with six-speed manual gearbox and six-speed torque converter gearbox
Volkswagen shared that it has sold over 40,000 units of Taigun in last one year