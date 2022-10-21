Volkswagen Taigun's one-year birthday

Published Oct 21, 2022

Volkswagen India launched the Taigun Anniversary Edition to celebrate one year of the car in the domestic market 

This special anniversary edition is based on Dynamic Line and Topline Trims   

The anniversary edition Taigun features high lux fog lamps, body-coloured door garnish, black ORVM caps and window visors among others

The petrol engine of this special edition Volkswagen Taigun churns 113 hp and 178 Nm of torque

The Volkswagen Taigun is available with six-speed manual gearbox and six-speed torque converter gearbox

Volkswagen shared that it has sold over 40,000 units of Taigun in last one year 
