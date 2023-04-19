Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Sport Edition breaks cover

Published Apr 19, 2023

It is a part of Volkswagen's new GT Edge Limited Collection

 It comes based on the Taigun GT Plus seven-speed DSG variant

It features sport-inspired body graphics on bonnet and sides

 The Taigun Sport gets a 'TSI powered' badge at the rear

It sports wild cherry red paint theme with R17 alloy wheels in dual finish

Its cabin gets sport theme leatherette seat covers with matching accents

There is a 25.65-cm touchscreen infotainment system inside

Some of the standard features include Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

 Taigun Sport features chrome accents on front and lower grille
 The limited edition vehicle gets red ambient lighting. Click to know more
