Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Sport Edition breaks cover

It is a part of Volkswagen's new GT Edge Limited Collection
It comes based on the Taigun GT Plus seven-speed DSG variant
It features sport-inspired body graphics on bonnet and sides
The Taigun Sport gets a 'TSI powered' badge at the rear
It sports wild cherry red paint theme with R17 alloy wheels in dual finish
Its cabin gets sport theme leatherette seat covers with matching accents
There is a 25.65-cm touchscreen infotainment system inside
Some of the standard features include Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Taigun Sport features chrome accents on front and lower grille