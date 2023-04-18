Volkswagen showcases ID.4 EV in India. Launch soon?

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX electric crossover made its India debut at an event on Monday
This could be Volkswagen's first electric car to be launched in India
ID.4 is based on the carmaker's MEB platform which underpins all the ID series electric vehicles
The model showcased in India is the top-of-the-line GTX with all-wheel drive system
Equipped with a 82 kWh battery pack, the ID.4 GTX can offer up to 497 kms of range
The EV can churn out 299 hp of power and 460 Nm of peak torque
The ID.4 EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just over six seconds
The top speed of the ID.4 GTX EV is electronically limited to 180 kmph
When launched, the ID.4 will take on Kia EV6 as its key rival in India