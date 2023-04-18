Volkswagen showcases ID.4 EV in India. Launch soon?

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 18, 2023

Volkswagen ID.4 GTX electric crossover made its India debut at an event on Monday

This could be Volkswagen's first electric car to be launched in India

ID.4 is based on the carmaker's MEB platform which underpins all the ID series electric vehicles

The model showcased in India is the top-of-the-line GTX with all-wheel drive system

 Check product page

Equipped with a 82 kWh battery pack, the ID.4 GTX can offer up to 497 kms of range

The EV can churn out 299 hp of power and 460 Nm of peak torque

The ID.4 EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just over six seconds

The top speed of the ID.4 GTX EV is electronically limited to 180 kmph

When launched, the ID.4 will take on Kia EV6 as its key rival in India
Also watch out for this small electric car all set to hit Indian roads on April 19
Click Here