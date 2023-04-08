Volkswagen ID.7 EV promises over 700 kms range

The all-electric Volkswagen ID.7 is gearing up for its global debut
It is going to be unveiled on April 17
Currently this upcoming electric vehicle is undergoing its last phase of testing
The electric car is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform
This model, as per the automaker, has the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in the ID. range so far
The EV promises a range of over 700 km
The interior features a 15-inch infotainment system
The automaker has incorporated 14 electrical adjustment options in the driver and front passenger seats
Volkswagen is going to launch this EV in Europe first by the end of this year