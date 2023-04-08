Volkswagen ID.7 EV promises over 700 kms range

Published Apr 08, 2023

The all-electric Volkswagen ID.7 is gearing up for its global debut

It is going to be unveiled on April 17

Currently this upcoming electric vehicle is undergoing its last phase of testing

The electric car is based on Volkswagen's MEB platform

This model, as per the automaker, has the most powerful and highest-torque electric drive motor in the ID. range so far 

The EV promises a range of over 700 km

The interior features a 15-inch infotainment system

The automaker has incorporated 14 electrical adjustment options in the driver and front passenger seats  

Volkswagen is going to launch this EV in Europe first by the end of this year
