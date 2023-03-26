Volkswagen aims to take Tesla route in EV industry

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 26, 2023

Volkswagen is aiming to take Tesla's position in the world of electric vehicles

The automaker has plans to introduce a range of EVs through the supply chain route

The carmaker is also putting in efforts to become global EV battery supplier

To achieve this, Volkswagen is planning to invest in mining as well

The current EV leader Tesla too has similar plans

This has been previously shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla has shared its plans to get into mining earlier

Volkswagen is also going to set up its first overseas battery cell factory in Canada and the production process will begin in 2027
