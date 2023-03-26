Volkswagen aims to take Tesla route in EV industry

Volkswagen is aiming to take Tesla's position in the world of electric vehicles
The automaker has plans to introduce a range of EVs through the supply chain route
The carmaker is also putting in efforts to become global EV battery supplier
To achieve this, Volkswagen is planning to invest in mining as well
The current EV leader Tesla too has similar plans
This has been previously shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Tesla has shared its plans to get into mining earlier
Volkswagen is also going to set up its first overseas battery cell factory in Canada and the production process will begin in 2027