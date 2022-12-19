Virtual reality in cars? Audi says why not! 

In 2019 CES, Audi announced that it will make its vehicles capable of offering VR experience
After three years, Audi is delivering its promise!
Audi will showcase its selected models with holoride in CES 2023
Following this, Audi will become the first in the world to bring VR entertainment by holoride to series production
Holoride is a new technology that adapts the virtual content to the car’s driving movements in real time
If the car speeds up, the spaceship also accelerates, which means the ride in the car becomes a multimodal gaming event
By synching the user’s visual and felt experiences, holoride reduces the risk of motion sickness
Holoride users can experience games and a range of interactive content
Audi will launch the platform in Germany first following which it will enter other European markets in early 2023