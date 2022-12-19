Virtual reality in cars? Audi says why not! 

In 2019 CES, Audi announced that it will make its vehicles capable of offering VR experience

After three years, Audi is delivering its promise!

Audi will showcase its selected models with holoride in CES 2023

Following this, Audi will become the first in the world to bring VR entertainment by holoride to series production

Holoride is a new technology that adapts the virtual content to the car’s driving movements in real time

If the car speeds up, the spaceship also accelerates, which means the ride in the car becomes a multimodal gaming event

By synching the user’s visual and felt experiences, holoride reduces the risk of motion sickness

Holoride users can experience games and a range of interactive content

Audi will launch the platform in Germany first following which it will enter other European markets in early 2023
