Vintage wheels on the roll in Delhi and Jamshedpur

The vintage car rally held in Delhi is called 'Vintage for Life - The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive'
It was co-hosted by the Delhi Transport Department in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India
The event was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena
It witnessed about 50 vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles and bikes
The oldest car that took part in the rally was a 1928 model while the least old was of 1970s period
The 1928 vintage cars included a Rolls-Royce Phantom I and a Model A Ford
The Jamshedpur show was organised by Tata Steel on the occasion of the 184th Founder's Day celebrations
Nearly 70 vintage vehicles, including a 1926 Austin 7 were displayed at the Gopal Maidan