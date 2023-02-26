Vintage wheels on the roll in Delhi and Jamshedpur

Published Feb 26, 2023

The vintage car rally held in Delhi is called 'Vintage for Life - The G20 Vintage Vehicles Drive'

 It was co-hosted by the Delhi Transport Department in partnership with the Heritage Motoring Club of India

The event was flagged off by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena

It witnessed about 50 vintage cars and 23 vintage motorcycles and bikes

The oldest car that took part in the rally was a 1928 model while the least old was of 1970s period

The 1928 vintage cars included a Rolls-Royce Phantom I and a Model A Ford

 The Jamshedpur show was organised by Tata Steel on the occasion of the 184th Founder's Day celebrations

 Nearly 70 vintage vehicles, including a 1926 Austin 7 were displayed at the Gopal Maidan
This was the second edition of Classic and Vintage Car and Bike rally organized by Tata Steel
