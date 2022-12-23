Vida V1 or Bajaj Chetak? Which e-scooter should you go for

Published Dec 23, 2022

Bajaj Chetak EV comes in a single variant 

Vida V1 comes in two variants, namely Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro

Bajaj Chetak comes with a 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack 

The Vida V1 Plus comes with 3.9 kWh battery pack while the V1 Pro has 3.94 kWh battery pack 

The electric version of Chetak offers range up to 90 km on a single charge

Vida V1 Plus EV offers range up to 143 km while the Pro version gives 165 km of range on a single charge  

The price of Bajaj Chetak EV stands at 1,51,958

The price of Vida V1 ranges from 1,45,000 to 1,59,000
Know the features of both the EVs in detail
