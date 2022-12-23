Bajaj Chetak EV comes in a single variant
Vida V1 comes in two variants, namely Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro
Bajaj Chetak comes with a 3kWh IP67 lithium-ion battery pack
The Vida V1 Plus comes with 3.9 kWh battery pack while the V1 Pro has 3.94 kWh battery pack
The electric version of Chetak offers range up to 90 km on a single charge
Vida V1 Plus EV offers range up to 143 km while the Pro version gives 165 km of range on a single charge
The price of Bajaj Chetak EV stands at ₹1,51,958
The price of Vida V1 ranges from ₹1,45,000 to ₹1,59,000