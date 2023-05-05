Vida V1 electric scooters get a price cut

Hero MotoCorp launched its electric scooter under Vida sub-brand
Vida only has one electric scooter in its line-up, the V1
It is sold in two variants, there is V1 Pro and V1 Plus
Vida has decreased the prices of both variants
Vida V1 Plus will now be priced at ₹1,19,900
Vida V1 Pro will now be priced at Rs 139,900
These prices are (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME 2 subsidy
Vida plans to increase its presence to 100 cities within this calendar year 2023.
Vida will use Hero MotoCorp’s dealer network to rapidly scale up its operations