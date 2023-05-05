Vida V1 electric scooters get a price cut

Published May 05, 2023

Hero MotoCorp launched its electric scooter under Vida sub-brand

Vida only has one electric scooter in its line-up, the V1

It is sold in two variants, there is V1 Pro and V1 Plus

Vida has decreased the prices of both variants

Vida V1 Plus will now be priced at 1,19,900

Vida V1 Pro will now be priced at Rs 139,900

These prices are (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME 2 subsidy

Vida plans to increase its presence to 100 cities within this calendar year 2023.

Vida will use Hero MotoCorp’s dealer network to rapidly scale up its operations
