Vida V1 electric scooter up for grabs at click of a button

Vida V1 electric scooter has been listed on e-commerce website Flipkart

This is the first time a renowned brand is selling e-scooter through e-commerce platform

Vida offers V1 electric scooters in two variants, called Plus and Pro

Vida V1 comes with two battery pack options - a 3.44 kWh unit and a 3.94 kWh pack

The smaller battery pack offers range of up to  143 kms, while the other one offers 164-km range

The electric scooter rivals the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube

Vida V1 is also one of the few electric scooters which comes with detachable batteries

Flipkart is promising to deliver the Vida V1 electric scooters to customers within 15 days of purchase

As of now, Flipkart will deliver the electric scooter to three states, including Delhi, Karnataka and Rajasthan
