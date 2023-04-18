Vida V1 electric scooter up for grabs at click of a button

Vida V1 electric scooter has been listed on e-commerce website Flipkart
This is the first time a renowned brand is selling e-scooter through e-commerce platform
Vida offers V1 electric scooters in two variants, called Plus and Pro
Vida V1 comes with two battery pack options - a 3.44 kWh unit and a 3.94 kWh pack
The smaller battery pack offers range of up to 143 kms, while the other one offers 164-km range
The electric scooter rivals the likes of Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube
Vida V1 is also one of the few electric scooters which comes with detachable batteries
Flipkart is promising to deliver the Vida V1 electric scooters to customers within 15 days of purchase
As of now, Flipkart will deliver the electric scooter to three states, including Delhi, Karnataka and Rajasthan