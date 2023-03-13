Upto $13,000 off! Big price war in world's biggest EV market

Tesla set the ball rolling in China with big price cuts on Model 3 and Model Y
Prices were cut between 6% and 13% in January
Mercedes too cut prices of its EQE and EQS in China
The move may have prompted rivals to announce respective price cuts and incentives
Prices of Citroen C6 have been cut by as much as 40%
Chevrolet hacked prices of its Blazer, Equinox and Monza models in China
Jilin province in the country is offering big subsidies on cars made by FAW Group Co.
There are even more benefits on offer at dealership levels for EVs