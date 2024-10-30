Updated Triumph Tiger 1200 Adventure Tourer is here. Check out the changes

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the 2025 Tiger 1200 Adventure Tourer in India bringing comprehensive upgrades to its flagship ADV
The 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets a revamped engine, improved ride and comfort, and more electronic aids over its predecessor
The flagship ADV continues to use the 1160 cc T-Plane engine but the internals have been revised for better refined and smoother performance
Triumph has the engine has been recalibrated to help mute vibrations from the motor, while low-end torque delivery has improved
The clutch has been updated and allows riders to engage more smoothly when changing into the first gear
The Tiger 1200 GT Pro and Rally Pro get damped handlebars and risers from the Explorer variants. The seat has a flatter profile for more space and lesser fatigue
There’s a new Active Preload Reduction feature to reduce the rear suspension preload, which reduces the seat height by 20 mm at the click of a button
The cornering ground clearance on the GT Pro and GT Explorer variants has been increased by changing the footpeg position
Prices for the 2025 Triumph Tiger 1200 range start from ₹19.39 lakh (ex-showroom), about ₹19,000 more than the outgoing version