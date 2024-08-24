Updated Hero Glamour 125 with a new colour scheme. Check it out

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the updated Glamour 125 with a new paint option right in time for the festive season
The updated Hero Glamour 125 gets a new Black Metallic Silver paint scheme with the chequered body graphics with black and grey accents
The new paint option is available at a premium of about ₹1,000 over the other colour options available
The existing colours - Candy Blazing Red, Black Sports Red, and Black Techno Blue - continue to be available
There are no feature changes on the updated Glamour. The bike gets a digital console, hazard lights, USB charging port, start/stop switch, and Hero’s i3S
Power comes from the same 125 cc motor with 10.68 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox
The Glamour 125 has telescopic forks at the front with twin shocks at the rear. The top variant gets a front disc brake with combi braking
The Hero Glamour 125 takes on the Honda Shina 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, TVS Raider 125 and the new Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG
The new Hero Glamour 125 is priced between ₹83,598 and ₹87,598 (ex-showroom)