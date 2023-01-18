The ST is the top-end variant of the iQube electric scooter
This is the first time that the variant has been showcased to anyone
The ST offers more range than other variants
TVS claims a riding range of 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode
The only visual change includes ST decal
There are also some paint schemes that are exclusive to iQube ST
The battery takes 4 hours and 6 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent
The time can be reduced to 2 hours and 30 minutes if the person uses a fast charger