Upcoming TVS iQube ST showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 18, 2023

The ST is the top-end variant of the iQube electric scooter 

This is the first time that the variant has been showcased to anyone

The ST is the top-end variant of the iQube electric scooter 

The ST offers more range than other variants

TVS claims a riding range of 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode

The only visual change includes ST decal

There are also some paint schemes that are exclusive to iQube ST

The battery takes 4 hours and 6 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent

The time can be reduced to 2 hours and 30 minutes if the person uses a fast charger
To read more about iQube ST
Click Here