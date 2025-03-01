March is going to be very exciting with a host of much-awaited cars scheduled to hit the Indian market
From Maruti’s first-ever electric offering to Volvo’s comprehensively updated XC90, here are the cars launching in March 2025
Volvo XC90 Facelift - March 4
The XC90 facelift will arrive with cosmetic changes and a more feature loaded cabin, while retaining the same mechanicals
Kia EV6 Facelift - Mid-March
The EV6 facelift will arrive with revised styling, new features, and a larger 84 kWh battery pack with over 650 km of range
Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 - March 17
Mercedes will bring the the sportiest Maybach yet in the form of the new SL 680. The uber luxury convertible packs a V8 with 577 bhp and 800 Nm of torque
Tata could also launch the new Harrier EV in March after unveiling the production-ready model at the 2025 Auto Expo