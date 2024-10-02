Upcoming car launches in India to watch out for in October 

The festive season is here and we will several big ticket car launches this month ready to hit the Indian market
The festive season is here and we will several big ticket car launches this month ready to hit the Indian market
Here are the top car launches in India you need to watch out for in October
New-Gen Kia Carnival Premium MPV - October 3
Kia EV9 Electric SUV - October 3
Nissan Magnite Facelift - October 4
BMW M4 CS - October 4
BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift) - October 8
New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class - October 9