Upcoming car launches in India to watch out for in October 

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 02, 2024

The festive season is here and we will several big ticket car launches this month ready to hit the Indian market 

The festive season is here and we will several big ticket car launches this month ready to hit the Indian market 

Here are the top car launches in India you need to watch out for in October 

New-Gen Kia Carnival Premium MPV - October 3

 Check product page

Kia EV9 Electric SUV - October 3

Nissan Magnite Facelift - October 4 

BMW M4 CS - October 4 

BYD eMax 7 (e6 facelift) - October 8

New-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class - October 9
Want to know more about the upcoming cars? 
Click Here