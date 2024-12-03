Upcoming car launches and unveils to watch out for in December 

2024 has been an fantastic year for car launches and with the last month underway, there are still a few cars set to arrive
While some cars will be launched in December, others will make their India debut setting the stage for 2025
Here’s a look at the top car launches and unveils to watch out for in December 2024
Skoda Kylaq - Skoda’s smallest SUV is open for bookings and prices for the complete range have been announced
New-Gen Honda Amaze - Honda’s top-seller will enter its third generation with a new design language, more features, and a premium cabin
New-Gen Toyota Camry - The next-gen Camry will arrive with futuristic styling, more features & comfort, while retaining the hybrid powertrain
Kia Syros - The Syros subcompact SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. The EV9-inspired offering will go on sale in 2025
Hyundai Creta EV - Hyundai India’s first locally made EV will arrive in 2025 but we expect to get the first glimpse of it towards the end of December
