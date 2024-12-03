Upcoming car launches and unveils to watch out for in December 

Published Dec 03, 2024

2024 has been an fantastic year for car launches and with the last month underway, there are still a few cars set to arrive

While some cars will be launched in December, others will make their India debut setting the stage for 2025 

Here’s a look at the top car launches and unveils to watch out for in December 2024 

Skoda Kylaq - Skoda’s smallest SUV is open for bookings and prices for the complete range have been announced 

New-Gen Honda Amaze - Honda’s top-seller will enter its third generation with a new design language, more features, and a premium cabin

New-Gen Toyota Camry - The next-gen Camry will arrive with futuristic styling, more features & comfort, while retaining the hybrid powertrain

Kia Syros - The Syros subcompact SUV will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. The EV9-inspired offering will go on sale in 2025

Hyundai Creta EV - Hyundai India’s first locally made EV will arrive in 2025 but we expect to get the first glimpse of it towards the end of December 

