Upcoming car and two-wheeler launches in February 2025

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 31, 2025

2025 kicked off to a flying start with an action-packed January and the momentum will continue into the next month ebruary 2025

Here’s a lowdown on the cars and two-wheeler launches planned in February 2025 

Kia Syros - Kia’s new sub-4-metre SUV is set to arrive with several segment-first features. Will it be competitively priced too?

Audi RS Q8 Performance - The performance-bred SUV will get nip & tuck changes to the design and features, while packing more power too

Aston Martin Vanquish - With only 1000 to be made globally, the new Vanquish is as exclusive as it gets with a V12 motor and a massive 1,000 Nm of torque

New KTM 390 Adventure - KTM’s new adventure machine still awaits its launch in India, which is likely to take place in February 

2025 Ducati Panigale V4 - The updated Panigale V4 is set to arrive with a sharper styling, a new swingarm and a new TFT display, among other upgrades

Ducati DesertX Discovery - The new option in the DesertX family brings a new colour scheme, along with other additional features

Royal Enfield Classic 650 - The new Classic 650 Twin still awaits its launch in India, which is likely to take place sometime in February 2025 
