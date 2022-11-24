Ultraviolette F77 performance electric bike is finally here

It is priced from ₹3.8 lakh for the F77 Original, going up to ₹4.55 lakh for the F77 Recon
It is India's fastest performance electric motorcycle with 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds
The e-motorcycle is available in three trims - Shadow, Lightning and Laser
A special edition F77 will see limited production run of 77 units
Each unit will be uniquely numbered and get a special paint scheme - meteor grey with afterburner yellow
The bike belts out 40.2 bhp of power and 100 Nm of peak torque
It comes with a top speed of 152 kmph
The F77 has been under development since 2016
The bike will be produced at the company's facility in Bengaluru