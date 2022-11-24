Ultraviolette F77 performance electric bike is finally here

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 24, 2022

It is priced from 3.8 lakh for the F77 Original, going up to 4.55 lakh for the F77 Recon

It is India's fastest performance electric motorcycle with 0-100 kmph in 7.8 seconds

The e-motorcycle is available in three trims - Shadow, Lightning and Laser

A special edition F77 will see limited production run of 77 units

Each unit will be uniquely numbered and get a special paint scheme - meteor grey with afterburner yellow

The bike belts out 40.2 bhp of power and 100 Nm of peak torque

It comes with a top speed of 152 kmph

The F77 has been under development since 2016 

The bike will be produced at the company's facility in Bengaluru
Deliveries are expected to begin in January 2023
Click Here