Ultraviolette begins deliveries of this electric bike with 307-km range

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 01, 2023

Ultraviolette has started the delivery of its much-awaited F77 electric motorcycle

The Bengaluru EV startup is also now looking into setting up dealerships across the country

The F77 is a performance-oriented electric vehicle

The price of this electric two-wheeler starts from 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom)

The EV maker offers this electric motorcyle in three variants, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser

The electric motorcycle promises to offer range of up to 307 km on a single charge

One can book the electric motorcycle though the company's official website

Ultraviolette is also working on another electric bike platform

The new F99 Factory Racing Platform was unveiled earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023
Know more about Untraviolette's F77
Click Here