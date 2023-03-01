Ultraviolette begins deliveries of this electric bike with 307-km range

Ultraviolette has started the delivery of its much-awaited F77 electric motorcycle
The Bengaluru EV startup is also now looking into setting up dealerships across the country
The F77 is a performance-oriented electric vehicle
The price of this electric two-wheeler starts from ₹3.8 lakh (ex-showroom)
The EV maker offers this electric motorcyle in three variants, Airstrike, Shadow and Laser
The electric motorcycle promises to offer range of up to 307 km on a single charge
One can book the electric motorcycle though the company's official website
Ultraviolette is also working on another electric bike platform
The new F99 Factory Racing Platform was unveiled earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023