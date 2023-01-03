Two-Wheeler Sales 2022: How manufacturers fared in December 2022

Hero MotoCorp’s sales remained flat in December 2022 with 3.94 lakh units sold. While domestic sales were marginally up, exports declined by 37 per cent.
Bajaj Auto’s cumulative two-wheeler sales declined by 23 per cent at 2.47 lakh units in December. Exports too were down by 36 per cent with 1.21 lakh units shipped overseas.
TVS Motor Company registered a 3.6 per cent drop in sales with 2.42 units sold last month. Domestic sales were positive but exports fell by a significant margin.
The TVS iQube electric scooter registered a healthy gain in volumes of 813 per cent with 11,071 units sold in December, outselling other electric scooters too.
Suzuki Motorcycle India’s sales in December stood at 63,912 units with 40,905 units domestic and 23,007 units exports. The company made its highest-ever exports last month.
Ather Energy registered a 389 per cent hike in volumes in December 2022 with 9,187 units sold. Tier II & III markets showed stronger adoption rates with retail sales growing by 26 per cent.
December 2022 was Ola’s best-ever monthly sales at over 25,000 units. It also marked the third consecutive month when sales crossed the 20,000 mark.
Hero Electric did not reveal its sales for December 2022 but said its cumulative sales for CY2022 crossed 1 lakh units. The company has sold over 6 lakh EVs in the last decade.
Royal Enfield reported a decline of 7.24 per cent in December 2022 sales. Domestic sales stood at 59,821 units, down by 8.23 per cent while exports were flat at 8,579 units. RE made strong recovery in 2022 with October being its best month.