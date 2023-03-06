Two Ferraris crash and turn into huge ball of fire

Published Mar 06, 2023

Two Ferraris supercars, while speeding, met with a deadly accident

Both the luxury cars crashed into a house's barrier

After a few minutes, the supercars went up into flames

Due to excessive speeding, the impact of the collision left the front face of the cars in a mangled state

The ones who were driving the Ferraris sustained a few not-so-serious injuries 

The incident took place in Italy

The road in which both the drivers were speeding was a public one

No pedestrian or other drivers were injured during the accident
