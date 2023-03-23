TVS iQube S electric scooter: Things to know

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 23, 2023

The S is the mid-variant of the iQube

TVS also has the Standard and the upcoming ST variants

TVS iQube S has a riding range of 100 km in Eco mode and 75 km in Power

The battery pack measures 3.04 kWh

The battery pack takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge

The 7-inch screen is operated by a joystick. There is no touchscreen on offer

The lighting on the iQube S is all LED

There is a decent amount of storage space on offer under the seat

The charger is rated for 650W and has a good amount of lenght
