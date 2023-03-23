The S is the mid-variant of the iQube
TVS also has the Standard and the upcoming ST variants
TVS iQube S has a riding range of 100 km in Eco mode and 75 km in Power
The battery pack measures 3.04 kWh
The battery pack takes 4 hours and 30 minutes to fully charge
The 7-inch screen is operated by a joystick. There is no touchscreen on offer
The lighting on the iQube S is all LED
There is a decent amount of storage space on offer under the seat
The charger is rated for 650W and has a good amount of lenght