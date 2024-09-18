Triumph Motorcycles has just launched the new Speed T4 alongside the MY25 Speed 400 as part of its update to the 400cc Modern Classic range.
The Speed T4 is priced starting from ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom) and it is available with three colour options, a host of modern features, and an engine tuned for low-end performance.
The neo-retro roadster features the same TR Series 398cc engine used in the MY25 Speed 400 but it comes with a different tune. The unit in the T4 makes 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm of torque and has a lower idling rpm.
The Triumph Speed T4 gets LED units for its DRLs, headlights, and tail lights. The motorcycle is fitted with a torque-assist slipper clutch and a six-speed gearbox.
The Triumph Speed T4 is built around a tubular, steel perimeter frame with a bolt-on rear subframe. The motorcycle rides on telescopic forks in the front and gas monoshock RSU in the rear.
The rear twin-sided swingarm is made of cast aluminium and so are the 17-inch 10-spoke wheels. The exhaust system features steel twin-skin headers with a powder coated pipe and an upswept silencer.
The Speed T4 is provided with a digi-analogue instrument console that can be operated by a scroll button on the handlebars.
Braking duties in the Triumph Speed T4 are handled by 300 mm fixed disc in the front and a 230 mm disc in the rear. The motorcycle further features ABS from Bosch.
The Speed T4 carries on Triumph's traditional roadster silhouette with its sculpted fuel tank and engine profile. The off-set tank cap, upswept silencer, and retro exhaust header clamps helps it embody a modern classic roadster design.