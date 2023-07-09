Triumph Speed 400 makes debut in India; is most affordable in lineup

The motorcycle starts at ₹2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)
The introductory price is valid for the first 10,000 customers
The price will then be increased to ₹2.33 lakh (ex-showroom)
Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's lineup
The manufacturer is already accepting bookings
The Speed 400 uses a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch
The engine is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 28 kmpl
The bike comes with an analogue speedometer that is paired with a digital screen