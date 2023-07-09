Triumph Speed 400 makes debut in India; is most affordable in lineup

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jul 09, 2023

The motorcycle starts at 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory)

 The introductory price is valid for the first 10,000 customers

The price will then be increased to 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom)

Speed 400 is the most affordable motorcycle in Triumph's lineup

 Check product page

The manufacturer is already accepting bookings

The Speed 400 uses a fuel-injected, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine 

It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch

The engine is expected to deliver a fuel efficiency of around 28 kmpl

The bike comes with an analogue speedometer that is paired with a digital screen
